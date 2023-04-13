Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.