Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

