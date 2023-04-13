XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of XPO opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

