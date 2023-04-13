Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 2.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 162,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,807,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Yatsen Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Yatsen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

