YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Stock Up 0.3 %

YETI stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About YETI

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

