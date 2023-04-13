Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44,569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

