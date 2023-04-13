ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.92. 1,358,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,797,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 129.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.