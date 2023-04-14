12,547 Shares in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS FLQM opened at $43.47 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

