1,622 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

