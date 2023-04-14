18,931 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in United States Steel by 25.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 72.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE X opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

