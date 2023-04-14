20,519 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.