2,060 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

