2,569 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSJ opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $108.33.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

