45,268 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

