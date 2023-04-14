505,077 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 505,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

