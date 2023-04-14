798 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $289.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.