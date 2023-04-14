8,449 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $80.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

