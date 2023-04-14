9,596 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after buying an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after buying an additional 196,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALK opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

