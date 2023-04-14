Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

AYI stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

