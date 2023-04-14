Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 542.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.