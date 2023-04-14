Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 732,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

