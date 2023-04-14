Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,394 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

