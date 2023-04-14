Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

