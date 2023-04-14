Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 129,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

