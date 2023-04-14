Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

