Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.64.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $324.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.22. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

