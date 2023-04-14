Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jackson Square Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

