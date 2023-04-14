Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

