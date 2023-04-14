Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,226 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 3.4 %

Apple stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.