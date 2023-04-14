Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 53,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 67,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

