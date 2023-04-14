Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.