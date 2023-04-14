Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 212.0% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.