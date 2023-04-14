Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

