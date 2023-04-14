Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

