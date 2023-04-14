Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.