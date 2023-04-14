Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 150,629 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 385.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,629 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

