Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

