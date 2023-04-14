Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

