BNC Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Up 3.4 %

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.