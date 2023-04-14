Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

