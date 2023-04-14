Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 317,299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

