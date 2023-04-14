CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 342,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CACI International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $309.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.98. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.50.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

