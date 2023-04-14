Capital Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

