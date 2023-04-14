Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

