Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 3.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

