Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.