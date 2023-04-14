Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

