Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

