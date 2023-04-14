CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $29.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

