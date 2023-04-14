CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 38.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

